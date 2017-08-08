BRANDED CONTENT

6 Instagram hotspots in #Justanotherdayinwa

Aug 8, 2017

Get #selfiegamestrong at these beautiful @westernaustralia landmarks

Part of Western Australia’s charm lies in its awe-inspiring beauty manifest in its beaches, parks and wineries. Here are six must-see locations — some idyllic, others stunning — where you can pull off your best snaps yet.

#1 Kings Park and Botanic Garden

Located in the heart of Perth’s bustling central business district is this 400-hectare expanse of lush lawns, wildflowers, stately trees and other flora. One of the largest inner city parks in the world, its backdrop is the city skyline and azure blue waters of the Swan River — a great setting for any shutterbug.


Spend your morning at Kings Park and Botanic Garden
 

#2 Margaret River

One of the most often used hashtags for Western Australia is #MargaretRiver — and for good reason. You’ll wish there were more hours in the day as you try to get snaps of every picture-perfect vineyard, sunset, beach and forest you visit in this South West region hotspot that is home to the likes of Busselton Jetty, Cape Leeuwin lighthouse, Hamelin Bay and Cape Mentelle.


Sunset at Busselton jetty

#3 The Pinnacles

A two-hour drive from Perth, the Coral Coast is home to various attractions, including this one. Tracks and trails within Nambung National Park will lead you to The Pinnacles — thousands of towering limestone pillars, formed over millions of years. The park also offers scenic spots including groves of trees and even beautiful beaches.

Ancient desert sculptures rise out of yellow sand dunes to form The Pinnacles
 

#4 Lucky Bay

Often listed as one of the world’s most stunning beaches, Lucky Bay is part of Cape Le Grand National Park. A five-kilometre stretch of pristine white sand and turquoise waters, it is where you can catch a glimpse of kangaroos along the shore or spot migrating whales. Lucky Bay is also Australia’s whitest beach.


Spot kangaroos by the shoreline at Lucky Bay
 

#5 Wave Rock

A four-hour drive east of Perth, this stunning landscape is where any instagrammer worth her VSCO Cam filter flocks to. Capture the 15-metre high, 110-metre long granite cliff in all its beauty, from its patterned exterior (caused by dissolving minerals) to its unique, rounded overhang. 


This stunning rock formation that looks like a breaking wave is a favourite landmark among tourists

#6 Cable Beach

Located in the North West region, this popular holiday destination is world-famous for its white sand, clear waters and red ochre cliffs. Opt for a camel ride or a spot of fishing. Time your visit between now till October, and you may be able to  experience the Staircase to the Moon phenomenon — a beautiful optical illusion created when a full moon rises over the exposed tidal flats of Roebuck Bay.


Sunset at Cable Beach

Discover more at westernaustralia.com and facebook.com/ExtraordinaryWesternAustralia today.

