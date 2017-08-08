6 Instagram hotspots in #Justanotherdayinwa

Part of Western Australia’s charm lies in its awe-inspiring beauty manifest in its beaches, parks and wineries. Here are six must-see locations — some idyllic, others stunning — where you can pull off your best snaps yet.

#1 Kings Park and Botanic Garden

Located in the heart of Perth’s bustling central business district is this 400-hectare expanse of lush lawns, wildflowers, stately trees and other flora. One of the largest inner city parks in the world, its backdrop is the city skyline and azure blue waters of the Swan River — a great setting for any shutterbug.



Spend your morning at Kings Park and Botanic Garden





#2 Margaret River

One of the most often used hashtags for Western Australia is #MargaretRiver — and for good reason. You’ll wish there were more hours in the day as you try to get snaps of every picture-perfect vineyard, sunset, beach and forest you visit in this South West region hotspot that is home to the likes of Busselton Jetty, Cape Leeuwin lighthouse, Hamelin Bay and Cape Mentelle.



Sunset at Busselton jetty



#3 The Pinnacles

A two-hour drive from Perth, the Coral Coast is home to various attractions, including this one. Tracks and trails within Nambung National Park will lead you to The Pinnacles — thousands of towering limestone pillars, formed over millions of years. The park also offers scenic spots including groves of trees and even beautiful beaches.



Ancient desert sculptures rise out of yellow sand dunes to form The Pinnacles



