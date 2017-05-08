5 places in Europe to go chocolate crazy

(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Are you a chocolate lover? On your next trip to Europe, do you want to know where to head to for all things chocolate? Apparently British Airways have understood your cravings and they have come out with a list of those places. And if you’re onboard one of British Airways’ flights as a Club World or World Traveller passenger, you can already grab some choice chocolates.

1. Birmingham, Britain

The renowned Cadbury’s World is located in Birmingham. This centre of “sweet brown goodness” can be reached by train from London Euston in a couple of hours. Visitors can learn about Britain’s iconic confectionery brand and the history of chocolate making.

2. London, Britain

For those looking for treats available in London, Paul A. Young has been named as Britain’s best chocolatier serving rich truffles and brownies in his boutique shop located in Soho. For more chocolate-themed fun, book tickets to see the award-winning Charlie and The Chocolate Factory musical at the famous Theatre Royal Drury Lane in Covent Garden. Luxury hotel One Aldwych, offers a special Charlie and the Chocolate Factory inspired afternoon tea. This includes chocolate caramel milk, homemade candy floss and cocoa bean financier.

For chocoholics, Choccywoccydoodah is the ultimate treat. It is an art and design focused chocolatier based in the trendy coastal city of Brighton and the quirky area of Soho in central London. It specialises in creating bespoke chocolate sculptures and gifts. These include hand-made chocolate eggs with fillings of praline and caramel.

3. Brussels, Belgium

The capital city Brussels, is renowned for its gourmet chocolate shops located along the cobbled streets of this quaint city. For chocolate connoisseurs, the Museum of Cocoa and Chocolate offers a great opportunity to see how different chocolates are made and enjoy tasty samples throughout the experience.

4. Paris, France

Paris, is home to many master chocolatiers making this an ideal place for travellers on the hunt for premium chocolates. Saint-Germain-des-Pres is known for its artisanal shops serving a vast selection of chocolate creations including truffles, pralines, chocolate-coated candied fruit or delicate macarons. Visit one of the many cafés and take a moment to experience a luxurious Parisian chaud (hot chocolate to drink).

5. Geneva, Switzerland

Regarded as one of the country’s national treasures, Switzerland’s chocolate is known across the world for its high quality. The city of Geneva is a picturesque place to visit and taste traditional Swiss chocolates. Auer is one of the oldest confectionary shops dating back to 1939, try its signature Amandes Princesses, which are roasted almonds covered in chocolate.

Considered one of the finest Swiss Chocolate brands, family-owned Favarger’s guided factory tour enables visitors to learn about the process of making hand-made chocolates from the cocoa bean through to the finished products. At the end of the tour, each person is given a tasty souvenir to take home.