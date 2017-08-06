Travel news and deals

AIRFARE DEALS

In honour of Qatar Airways being named Airline of the Year, Best Airline in the Middle East and World's Best Business Class at the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards in June, the airline is offering up to 45 per cent off its business-class fares to popular destinations around the world.

The Fly with the World's Best Business Class campaign lasts until Wednesday. Passengers will be able to book fares from Singapore to Oslo (starting from $3,179), Helsinki (from $3,365), London (from $3,950) and Los Angeles (from $4,965) for travel until March 31. Discounts are also available for newly announced destinations such as Kiev, Ukraine and Prague, Czech Republic.

For more information, go to qatarairways.com/sg.

BIG 4 TRAVEL FAIR'S LAST DAY

Today is the last day of the Big 4 Travel Fair, where four of Singapore's largest travel agencies - Dynasty Travel, EU Holidays, CTC Travel and Super Holidays - are offering deals at Concourses 1 to 3, Level 3 Suntec Convention Centre, from 11am to 8pm.

Dynasty Travel is offering a 14- day, 11-night Best Of Jordan & Israel itinerary, whichincludes a one- night stay by the Dead Sea, Jerusalem (above) and the chance to join a Jewish family for a Sabbath dinner in their home. The tour starts at $4,788 a person.

For more information, go to the Dynasty Travel booth or www.dynastytravel.com.sg.

NATAS TRAVEL FAIR

The Natas Holidays travel fair will take place from Friday to next Sunday at Suntec Mall West Atrium, Levels 3 and 4 Suntec Convention Centre, from 10am to 9.30pm.

Entry is free and visitors can learn about upcoming destinations and travel deals from more than 50 vendors.

Mastercard holders who enter the Natas Grand Draw will get double the chances to win. The top three winners who charge their travel purchases to Mastercard will each receive an additional $1,000 worth of shopping vouchers.

For year-end holidays to Europe, tour operator Trafalgar will be offering an early-bird deal of up to 30 per cent off the second person for travel between October this year and April next year.

For more information, go to www.natastravelfair.travel

Lydia Vasko