Trade items, learn to upcycle at EarthFest

Swop your second-hand clothes, books and DVDs; learn about upcycling at workshops; feast on plant-based food and watch a documentary on how to save the earth.

Above all, strive to live a more ecoconscious life - this is what the organiser of EarthFest hopes its visitors will do.

The event is organised by Canadian Michael Broadhead, who teaches chemistry at an international school here. He hopes the wide variety of activities will inspire visitors to lead a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

"And hopefully, they can in turn inspire and motivate others to do the same and, in the process, we can all transform our future for the better."

The festival, which is in its second edition, features 70 stalls at Marina Barrage on Sunday, about 10 more than in its inaugural year in 2015. Mr Broadhead expects to draw a crowd of about 6,000. The previous festival at the same venue drew about 4,000 visitors.

VIEW IT / EARTHFEST

WHERE: Marina Barrage, 8 Marina Gardens Drive WHEN: Sunday, 11am to 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration. To register, go to earthfestsingapore.com

As with the first festival, this year's will feature a farmers' market, where visitors can buy fresh fruit and vegetables from local farms as well as other earth-friendly products, and a food festival, where vendors such as VeganBurg will be selling local, international and fusion food which are plantbased.

At the Maker Faire area, visitors can sign up for workshops to learn how to upcycle an umbrella into a bag or make jewellery out of soda cans and magazines.

Take part in interactive games, which are part of an outreach effort by non-governmental organisations, at the Earth Carnival area.

There will also be screenings of documentaries such as A Plastic Ocean, a 2016 work tracing the journey of two explorers as they travel to some of the most remote parts of the world to highlight plastic pollution and its impact on the environment and human health.

In particular, Singapore residents may want to watch a short film by Sandra Marichal about the journey she made to Antarctica last March to find out how global warming has affected the southernmost continent. Her goal is to encourage people here to turn up their air-conditioning by 2 deg C to help fight global warming.

This year's festival will launch PitchFest, a contest to find the best elevator pitches of sustainable ideas, such as turning bottle caps into fashion accessories. The pitch that receives the most votes by the public and the trustees of the nonprofit Awesome Foundation will win $1,000.