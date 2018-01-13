Torque Shop

For my next car, I am considering going electric. If I do so, will I be saddled with complex and expensive servicing costs?

For starters, most workshops today are not equipped to work on electric cars. So, only authorised agents which bring in such cars will be able to service and repair them.

Essentially, the major component that may require replacement in the long run is the battery pack. Although battery technology is progressing, the current electric models will at some point require a full battery replacement.

There is not much information available on the average lifespan of batteries or the average cost of replacement.

Manufacturers usually offer a battery warranty of 100,000km, which works out to about six years' mileage for the average family car in Singapore.

Apart from the battery, an electric vehicle's maintenance is not as complicated as an internal combustion model's. For instance, there is no need to change engine oil and oil filter, spark plugs, fuel filter, timing belt or radiator.

An electric motor has hardly any part which requires periodic replacement or even maintenance. If you look around your home and consider the ceiling fan as an example, you will realise how its motor goes on and on with no maintenance required.

There are other parts which still require maintenance, though. These include the brakes, tyres, suspension and steering. The motor, on the other hand, will easily outlast the rest of the car.

Shreejit Changaroth