Torque shop

I am driving an 11-year-old Honda Stream. When it goes over a hump or some uneven surface, there is always this "gong gong" sound. I changed the tyres some months ago and the sound has subsided somewhat. Will changing the engine mounts make the sound go away completely? What other things could be causing the sound?

Worn or hardened engine mounts will usually result in harsh vibration, although there may be some noises too. And the related noises will be continuous - not intermittent.

If your car has worn or damaged engine mounts, you must replace them as soon as possible. Failing to do so will lead to the engine being dislodged, and serious damage.

The noise you mention is unlikely to be tyre-related, although new and better quality tyres can mask some noises.

There are various causes of intermittent noise in a vehicle, including parts which are not fastened properly - such as a tailpipe or a bumper. That would be consistent with the symptoms you described. It is best you send your car to a workshop for a thorough check.