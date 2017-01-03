Top Japanese chef serving up special dishes at ST dining event

Chef Chen Kentaro, a rising star in Japan's food scene, will be here this month to prepare a six-course Chinese New Year dinner featuring off-the-menu dishes for just one night.

Highlights of the Jan 13 dinner at the two-Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Shisen Hanten include steamed lobster with Sichuan porcini in housemade pickled chilli sauce and braised Okinawa Agu pork with premium soya sauce.

Each course will be paired with top wines rated 90 Robert Parker points and above. Robert Parker is an influential American wine critic who awards wine ratings on a 100-point scale.

For example, the Dominus 2012 - a robust, youthful tipple rated 99 Robert Parker points - is paired with Inaniwa udon noodle with Hokkaido hairy crab meat sauce.

During the dinner, guests will also be able to meet the celebrity chef - the grandson of the late chef Chen Kenmin, who is regarded as Japan's "Father of Sichuan Cuisine" - and discover the inspiration behind his unique creations.

Chef Kenmin is the founder of Shisen Hanten, which has 13 outlets in Japan. The restaurant here is its first branch overseas and Japan- based Chef Kentaro is its executive chef.

This dining event is jointly organised by The Straits Times and international wine authority Robert Parker Wine Advocate.

ST readers are invited to sign up for this exclusive dining event, where guests will also be able to take up ST Wine Club subscriptions.

ST Wine, in collaboration with Robert Parker Wine Advocate, works with reputable wine merchants here to curate and deliver a special selection of highly-rated wines for ST readers.

ST editor Warren Fernandez said: "Response to our ST Wine Club has been good since our launch last month.

"Wine lovers also want to be able to pair their wines with great food, so we are happy to partner with Robert Parker Wine Advocate for this special dining event. It promises to be a night of fine food and drink."

Mr Patrick Sauze, communications director of Robert Parker Wine Advocate, said: "This dinner promises to be very exciting. We have very fragrant dishes paired with high-calibre wines such as the Dominus 2012, which Robert Parker described as 'flirting with perfection'."

Tickets to this special dining event, which costs $248 a person, are available from the ST Wine website at stwine.sg