Top buys at new Japanese fashion mall Lumine

Anyone who has wandered the sprawling jungle that is Shinjuku station in Tokyo can hardly have failed to notice Lumine, with its four large stores connecting to the station.

Now that Lumine is here in Singapore, shoppers have 17 fresh, new Japanese brands to shop for. The store, which opened on Saturday, occupies a 10,000 sq ft space in Clarke Quay Central mall and carries women's fashion items specially curated for Singapore such as light dresses and strappy shoes for the heat.

It also has a cafe where shoppers can charge their phones and enjoy fruit and yogurt parfaits.

The important question, of course, is what are the best buys in this Japanese Pandora's box of covetable fashion.

Here are some of Lumine's must-have items for in-the-know shoppers.

V-neck Beautiful Leg Wide All In One, $219, from Mila Owen

A forest-green knit jumpsuit from Japanese brand Mila Owen that is right on trend. It also comes in black and cream. Pair it with this Basque-Beret hat, $85, from Ungrid.

Functional bag, $99

This bag will add a splash of colour and a whole lot of fun to an off-duty outfit. It also has multiple compartments for storing life's essentials. And it's a steal at $99. It also comes in black.

Luffy sunglasses, $138

Japanese eyewear brand Zoff carries a line of eyewear named Luffy that is exclusive to Lumine . These feminine yet edgy shades are great for adding character to any outfit.

Necklace, $565, from Drama H.P.France

Drama H.P.France is a hugely popular jewellery brand in Japan and it's not hard to see why with its edgy pieces made with classic materials, like this pearl necklace.

Paint Flower Narrow Top, $89, and Flare Cuff Long Top, $55, from Emoda

Emoda, a brand that has a large following in Japan, was established in 2009 by Japanese model Ena Matsumoto. Although she left the label in 2015, it retains her original young, vibrant aesthetic. Look for Emoda in the Lumine Lab, an incubation area for experimental brands that are more affordable too.

Blue hair earring, $299, from Drama H.P.France

Mismatched earrings are all the rage and anyone wearing this unique piece, made from a lock of blue hair, will stand out - as long as their own hair isn't also blue.

Grise shoe, $185, from Le Talon

These fur-trimmed shoes are quirky and they look comfortable too.