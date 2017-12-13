Top 10 things to experience at Christmas Wonderland 2017

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore’s biggest annual yuletide fair, returns bigger, brighter and better this year.
Running from now until Dec 26 from 4pm-11pm daily, the fair spans 57,000 sq m across Supertree Grove and The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay.
Read on for a glimpse of the fun-filled activities and attractions that await.
-
Circus Abyssinia
Catch the jaw-dropping circus spectacular performing their 45-minute show, Circus Abyssinia Present Ethiopian Dreams. This is the first time that the acclaimed Ethiopian troupe is performing in Asia. Book your tickets online at http://www.christmaswonderland.sg/ticket before they’re sold out!
- Asia’s largest Santa's Grotto
Get your cameras ready to take Insta-worthy photos of Santa's glittering home - complete with flying life-sized reindeers, ornaments and a sleigh! Stand to win instant prizes or even a trip to Finland!
- Skating Under The Stars
Go skating at Singapore's biggest outdoor synthetic ice skating rink surrounded by stunning luminarie sculptures.
- Award-winning cuisine and global wine market
Indulge in gastronomic delights such as nitro sorbet and braised pork belly from just $6 at SAVOUR’s Gourmet Village. Visitors can choose to dine alfresco under the twinkling lights or in an air-conditioned Snow Globe, a first at Christmas Wonderland.
Afterwards, shop a wide selection of wines at the Finest Wine Market.
- Rides for kids
Little ones will have a whale of a time with the great selection of kiddy rides throughout the fairground.
- Southeast Asia's tallest luminarie sculpture
Be dazzled by the majestic Spalliera and experience ‘snow’ in the tropics five times daily during Blizzard Time. Blizzards will occur at 6.50pm, 7.55pm, 8.55pm, 10pm and 10.30pm daily.
- Festive Entertainment
Get into the Christmas spirit with live choral performances under the magical Cassa Armonica.
- Carnival Games
Test your skills at some good old-fashioned carnival games and win fun prizes!
- Festive Market
Shop for one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts or pick up delectable snacks at the European-style Festive Market.
- Mistletoe Alley
Free Festive Workshops will be conducted at the Mistletoe Alley for visitors to create unique mementos to bring home. Visit www.christmaswonderland.sg to sign up for the workshops. Seats are limited.
Admission to the Christmas Wonderland starts at S$6, with tickets available for purchase at www.christmaswonderland.sg or at ticketing booths at the event. Each paying adult can bring in up to three children under 0.9m free of charge.
Access to the Festive Market, Santa’s Grotto, SAVOUR Gourmet Village and Festive Entertainment is included with admission. Additional charges for some attractions within the event grounds will apply.