Top 10 things to experience at Christmas Wonderland 2017

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore’s biggest annual yuletide fair, returns bigger, brighter and better this year.

Running from now until Dec 26 from 4pm-11pm daily, the fair spans 57,000 sq m across Supertree Grove and The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay.

Read on for a glimpse of the fun-filled activities and attractions that await.

Circus Abyssinia

Catch the jaw-dropping circus spectacular performing their 45-minute show, Circus Abyssinia Present Ethiopian Dreams. This is the first time that the acclaimed Ethiopian troupe is performing in Asia. Book your tickets online at http://www.christmaswonderland.sg/ticket before they’re sold out!



Circus Abyssinia promises to enthral with gravity-defying stunts and comedy. PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Asia’s largest Santa's Grotto

Get your cameras ready to take Insta-worthy photos of Santa's glittering home - complete with flying life-sized reindeers, ornaments and a sleigh! Stand to win instant prizes or even a trip to Finland!



Insta-worthy photo installations at Santa’s Grotto. PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS





PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Skating Under The Stars

Go skating at Singapore's biggest outdoor synthetic ice skating rink surrounded by stunning luminarie sculptures.



Beautiful handcrafted luminarie sculptures from Italy transform the rink into a glittering stage at night. PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Award-winning cuisine and global wine market

Indulge in gastronomic delights such as nitro sorbet and braised pork belly from just $6 at SAVOUR’s Gourmet Village. Visitors can choose to dine alfresco under the twinkling lights or in an air-conditioned Snow Globe, a first at Christmas Wonderland.

Afterwards, shop a wide selection of wines at the Finest Wine Market.



SAVOUR’s Gourmet Village offers dishes to tantalise your tastebuds under the stars. PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Rides for kids

Little ones will have a whale of a time with the great selection of kiddy rides throughout the fairground.



The exciting rides available include a carousel, Ferris wheel and bumper cars. PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Southeast Asia's tallest luminarie sculpture

Be dazzled by the majestic Spalliera and experience ‘snow’ in the tropics five times daily during Blizzard Time. Blizzards will occur at 6.50pm, 7.55pm, 8.55pm, 10pm and 10.30pm daily.



Have a magical and memorable experience with your loved ones at this year’s Christmas Wonderland. PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Festive Entertainment

Get into the Christmas spirit with live choral performances under the magical Cassa Armonica.



Catch renditions of Christmas carols and performances by local talents at the Cassa Armonica. PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Carnival Games

Test your skills at some good old-fashioned carnival games and win fun prizes!



Games like Ring Toss and Pyramid Smash promise fun for all the family. PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Festive Market

Shop for one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts or pick up delectable snacks at the European-style Festive Market.



A wide range of mouth-watering treats are on offer at the Festive Market. PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS





PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Mistletoe Alley

Free Festive Workshops will be conducted at the Mistletoe Alley for visitors to create unique mementos to bring home. Visit www.christmaswonderland.sg to sign up for the workshops. Seats are limited.



Participate in activities from creating paper sculptures to assembling a terrarium at Mistletoe Alley. PHOTO: BLUE SKY EVENTS



Admission to the Christmas Wonderland starts at S$6, with tickets available for purchase at www.christmaswonderland.sg or at ticketing booths at the event. Each paying adult can bring in up to three children under 0.9m free of charge.

Access to the Festive Market, Santa’s Grotto, SAVOUR Gourmet Village and Festive Entertainment is included with admission. Additional charges for some attractions within the event grounds will apply.