SINGAPORE

1. (-) Pacific Rim: Uprising

2. (1) Tomb Raider

3. (2) Black Panther

4. (5) Red Sparrow

5. (3) Peter Rabbit

6. (8) Lee Chong Wei

7. (4) Sherlock Gnomes

8. (-) Net I Die

9. (7) The Strangers: Prey At Night

10.(-) 7 Days In Entebbe

• Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Pacific Rim: Uprising

2. (1) Black Panther

3. (3) I Can Only Imagine

4. (-) Sherlock Gnomes

5. (2) Tomb Raider

6. (4) A Wrinkle In Time

7. (5) Love, Simon

8. (-) Paul, Apostle Of Christ

9. (6) Game Night

10. (-) Midnight Sun

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 29, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
