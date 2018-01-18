Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Commuter
2. (3) The Greatest Showman
3. (2) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
4. (1) Insidious: The Last Key
5. (-) Along With The Gods
6. (-) Downsizing
7. (5) Pitch Perfect 3
8. (4) Star Wars: The Last Jedi
9. (7) Darkest Hour
10. (9) Wonder
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
2. (15) The Post
3. (4) The Greatest Showman
4. (-) The Commuter
5. (-) Paddington 2
6. (3) Star Wars: The Last Jedi
7. (2) Insidious: The Last Key
8. (-) Proud Mary
9. (5) Pitch Perfect 3
10. (8) Darkest Hour
•Information from boxofficemojo.com