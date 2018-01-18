Top 10 Movies

Published
SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Commuter

2. (3) The Greatest Showman

3. (2) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

4. (1) Insidious: The Last Key

5. (-) Along With The Gods

6. (-) Downsizing

7. (5) Pitch Perfect 3

8. (4) Star Wars: The Last Jedi

9. (7) Darkest Hour

10. (9) Wonder

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

2. (15) The Post

3. (4) The Greatest Showman

4. (-) The Commuter

5. (-) Paddington 2

6. (3) Star Wars: The Last Jedi

7. (2) Insidious: The Last Key

8. (-) Proud Mary

9. (5) Pitch Perfect 3

10. (8) Darkest Hour

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 18, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
