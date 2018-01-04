Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

2. (2) Star Wars: The Last Jedi

3. (-) The Greatest Showman

4. (3) Pitch Perfect 3

5. (4) Bleeding Steel

6. (5) Ferdinand

7. (-) Goldbuster

8. (-) Take Me To The Moon

9. (6) Wonder

10. (7) Coco

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Star Wars: The Last Jedi

2. (2) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

3. (3) Pitch Perfect 3

4. (4) The Greatest Showman

5. (5) Ferdinand

6. (6) Coco

7. (-) All The Money In The World

8. (8) Darkest Hour

9. (7) Downsizing

10. (9) Father Figures

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

