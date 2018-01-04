Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
2. (2) Star Wars: The Last Jedi
3. (-) The Greatest Showman
4. (3) Pitch Perfect 3
5. (4) Bleeding Steel
6. (5) Ferdinand
7. (-) Goldbuster
8. (-) Take Me To The Moon
9. (6) Wonder
10. (7) Coco
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Star Wars: The Last Jedi
2. (2) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
3. (3) Pitch Perfect 3
4. (4) The Greatest Showman
5. (5) Ferdinand
6. (6) Coco
7. (-) All The Money In The World
8. (8) Darkest Hour
9. (7) Downsizing
10. (9) Father Figures
• Information from boxofficemojo.com