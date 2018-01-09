To podcast musicals and more in 2018

Earlier last year, a friend living in the United States asked if it would be a good idea to return to Singapore to start a podcast.

My answer, swift and definitive, was: No.

Podcasts have not caught on here and since long commutes are not really a thing - relative to larger countries and notwithstanding train breakdowns - I didn't think the format would appeal to the public.

But with rising interest in on-demand content, I may have spoken too soon.

Also, as podcasts gain increasing traction overseas, especially in the US, and quality content emerges, the craze might just make its way to our shores.

Podcasts - audio files that people can download and listen to - are nothing new, but 2017 was a great year for the humble medium.

In terms of dollars and cents, the Interactive Advertising Bureau put out a study last year which predicted that podcast advertising revenues would surge to more than US$220 million (S$293 million) in 2017, nearly double the US$119 million recorded in 2016.

In the tech arena, last month, Apple launched its podcast analytics feature. This means that creators and advertisers can now mine more information about the consumption of the medium.

Advertisers, for example, now have a better idea of whether people are listening to the ads they pay for.

I'm no tech geek, but if advancements in technology means more advertising dollars thrown at podcasts and ultimately better content, then I'm all for it.

Locally, I will admit, I have not come across any podcast that has piqued my interest, though I'm happy to explore something new if someone has a programme he would like to share.

The thing about podcasts is, you don't really know what you are getting into.

It's not like there are a million reviews out there - unlike a movie or a TV series - so it's really up to the listener to suss out what's available and keep an open mind.

People I know who listen to podcasts seem to enjoy the interview format, much like a TED talk, where an individual talks about his achievements in a certain field.

But there are many types of podcasts. The most recent one I got excited about was the podcast musical, 36 Questions.

The New York Times called it a "radically intimate, slightly twee and seriously winning musical". It was also billed "the future of musical theatre".

To add to the hype and excitement, Jonathan Groff (who played the original King George III in the Broadway hit Hamilton) is the male lead.

He plays Jase, the husband who leaves his wife, Judith (Jessie Shelton), because she turns out to be a fraud - fake name and all.

She tracks him down and uses a New York Times article, The 36 Questions That Lead To Love, to try to get him to fall in love with her again.

To eliminate the need for a narrator, Judith has a habit of recording their exchanges on her phone, which she keeps "for the record".

They talk and sing into the phone, and what we get to hear are the phone recordings.

It was launched in July last year and I was a little late to the game, coming across it only last month after reading one of those cultural year-end round-ups.

But as soon as I did, I Googled it and played it on my drive home from work.

Disappointment ensued.

The songs are current, with a pop/jazz/musical theatre feel, but overall the book needs editing - lots of it.

Judith and Jase ask each other the 36 questions, which are just too many to get through, especially with songs added. It would need to be brutally cut if it ever were to see the light of day on a Broadway stage.

That said, there have been podcasts and radio shows with a lot of musical content, but none which are full-fledged musicals, so I applaud it for trying to break new ground.

Groff told The Guardian newspaper: "A lot of people cannot spend $175 on a ticket to see a Broadway show. This is a completely original musical - and you get it 100 per cent for free. That is just really exciting to me."

I could not agree more. Democratising art in this way is inspiring and such experimental work should be encouraged.

Formats that have worked for me, though, are the investigative journalism podcasts such as the first season of Serial (2014) and S-Town (2017).

Podcast fans will know that Serial pretty much single-handedly revived a waning podcast industry in the US and has been downloaded more than 80 million times. More of such blockbusters need to be produced if podcasts are to have any hope of breaking into mainstream entertainment.

It investigates the murder of a high-school student in Baltimore, Maryland, and the show eventually led to real-life consequences - a judge calling for a new trial for the man convicted of her murder.

S-Town has less of a narrative arch and meanders quite a bit, but takes the listener down interesting rabbit holes, fleshing out the fascinating life of a troubled man in an obscure Alabama town.

But the most recent podcast that has captured my attention is The Butterfly Effect, which is all about porn.

Head out of the gutter, it's not what you think.

Author and journalist Jon Ronson spends a year chasing the effects of one flap of the proverbial butterfly's wings, in this case, the advent of free porn on the Internet.

One consequence, for example, is how hot women in their mid-20s, who might have been stars in the porn industry before, are finding it hard to find jobs because they do not fall under searchable keywords such as "teen" or "MILF".

It's an intriguing series with the potential to be expanded to a host of different topics. The Financial Times called it "eye-opening and oddly uplifting".

Initially released as a series on audio book seller Audible, it is now available free online.

For those of you inspired to do some podcast catching-up, I hope this is a good place to start.

And to my friend who wanted to start a podcast, I was wrong. With more money, more interest and more content being produced, maybe 2018 will be the year of the podcast after all.