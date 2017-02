•If you are unfamiliar with the area, go with a group or do some research online.

•Find out from the organisers how difficult the terrain is. Certain routes might include pitch-dark tunnels or steep hills.

•Wear shoes with good grip.

•Bring along plenty of water as the trek might take a couple of hours and there might not be any convenience store nearby. The same goes for sunscreen.

•Pack insect repellent or wear a long-sleeved top and pants, if you do not mind the heat.