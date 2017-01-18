There's a bus tour in London for dogs (and their humans)

WASHINGTON (Washington Post) - Dogs, the primary beneficiaries of the pet-humanisation trend, get to go a lot of places these days - restaurants, workplaces, yoga. So perhaps it was only a matter of time before someone began offering a bus tour for pups.

What claims to be the world's first such tour was launched on Monday (Jan 16) in London. Three times a day, it is ferrying pooches and their people around the city, offering one hour of commentary on spots that have "a historical connection to canines" and opportunities to disembark (get it?) at popular dog-walking areas.

Passengers both human and canine can learn about the city's lone dog cemetery, the corgis of Buckingham Palace, and the dog-related laws that have been passed in the House of Parliament. If they so desire, they can stroll the green of Kensington Palace, where Prince William and Princess Kate reside with their two children and their black cocker spaniel, Lupo. If they are feeling parched or peckish, they can get off the bus and follow their tour-provided map of dog-friendly eateries and pubs.

More than 60 dogs and their owners took part in the free tour on Monday, according to More Th>n, the company that is hosting it. Alas, its run ends on Thursday, because this tour is more of a publicity stunt than a service. More Th>n, an insurance company that offers pet coverage, dreamed it up to mark the launch of its new product, Doggyssenti>ls, which delivers poo bags, dog treats, flea treatments and a toy or shampoo to members' doorsteps each month.