8 of the best outdoor activities for kids during school holidays

Last week, The Sunday Times featured eight of the best indoor activities for families for the school holidays.

But parents and children, do not forget to head outdoors, too, for some fun. Children can take up martial arts from the Philippines or learn to farm in land-scarce Singapore. They can even be “schooled” in a forest.

In this second part of The Sunday Times’ two-part special on school holiday programmes, we recommend eight outdoor activities.

1 FOREST SCHOOL SINGAPORE

What: Winter Holiday Camp Series These play sessions conducted in a forested area allow children to make decisions such as how to deal with obstacles, which include fallen tree branches and streams.

Where: Kampong Trail, along Rifle Range Road

When: Dec 18 to 22, 9am to noon

Price: $100 (two-day camp), $150 (three-day camp)

Age: Four to 12 years old

Info: forestschoolsingapore.com/winter-holiday-camp-series

2 ACTIVESG



ACTIVESG. PHOTO: ACTIVESG



What: Family AdvRace Teams of three to five people race to complete an obstacle course. Adults and children can test their skills in Nerf gun challenges and slacklining, which involves walking on a line anchored on both sides above ground level.

Where: Singapore Sports Hub

When: Dec 2, 9am to noon

Price: Free, register at myactivesg.com

Age: Six years old and above

Info: www.myactivesg.com/schoolholidays

3 OUTDOOR ADVENTURES



OUTDOOR ADVENTURES. PHOTO: OUTDOOR ADVENTURES



What: The Sentosa Challenge Camp Participants visit attractions in Sentosa, such as Fort Siloso, and learn about their history in this three-day, two-night camp, then spend the night at KidZania Singapore and enjoy a campfire.

Where: Sentosa

When: Wednesday to Friday

Price: $520 (includes all costs such as entry fees to attractions, meals and activities)

Age: Seven to 12 years old

Info: www.theSCC2017.eventbrite.com.sg

4 SUPERFLY MONKEY DRAGONS



SUPERFLY MONKEY DRAGONS. PHOTO: SUPERFLY MONKEY DRAGONS



What: Kali Kids Camp Intensive This is designed for those who are new to the Filipino martial art of Pekiti-Tirsia Kali. Children will get acquainted with the weapon-based martial art by playing and training safely with rattan sticks that simulate swords.

Where: Open area across the road from Plaza Singapura, next to Exit B of Dhoby Ghaut MRT station

When: Tomorrow to Friday; Dec 11 to 15; Dec 18 to 22, 9 to 11am or 3 to 5pm

Price: $68 (one-day trial); $188 (three-day camp); $308 (five-day camp)

Age: Eight to 13 years old

Info: superfly.sg/kali-kids-campintensive/ or e-mail hello@superfly.sg

5 NATIONAL PARKS BOARD



NATIONAL PARKS BOARD. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD



What: Weekends in the Park: Mass Chalk Art Drawing Walk into any business outlet at dining cluster Parkland Green in East Coast Park and ask for some free chalk which children can use for drawing on the concrete floors in the area.

Where: Parkland Green, East Coast Park

When: Dec 1 to 31, 7.30am to 11pm

Age: Children of all ages

Info: www.nparks.gov.sg/activities/activities-and-promotions/weekends

6 WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



What: Land of Giants More than 60 outsized installations, including gargantuan jungle nymphs, ants and a spider that casts its own net, are on display. Sometimes accompanied by their real-life Lilliputian counterparts, they are an engaging way to find out more about insects and other invertebrates, which make up 95 per cent of all animal species.

Where: Various locations in the Singapore Zoo and River Safari

When: Weekends until Dec 31

Price: Free, but normal entry fees to the zoo and River Safari apply

Age: Recommended for those from six to 10 years old

Info: www.zoo.com.sg/land-of-giants

7 PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION WATER-VENTURE (PASIR RIS)



PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION WATER-VENTURE (PASIR RIS). PHOTO: PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION WATER-VENTURE



What: Fun Fest @ Pasir Ris Children and their parents can try activities such as kayaking, abseiling and a dragon boat tug-of-war, in which teams face off in two boats, as well as water soccer, which is played in a paddling pool with inflated goal posts.

Where: People’s Association Water-Venture (Pasir Ris), 125 Elias Road

When: Nov 26, 9am to noon

Price: $5 entry fee and includes a lucky draw

Age: Minimum age for water sports is 10 years old

Info: Tickets can be purchased at these community clubs – Sengkang CC, Punggol 21 CC, Punggol Vista CC, Rivervale CC and Punggol West CC

8 EDIBLE GARDEN CITY



EDIBLE GARDEN CITY. PHOTO: EDIBLE GARDEN CITY



What: Junior Urban Farmer Holiday Programme Over five days, participants will learn about aspects of urban farming such as insect farming, gardening and hydroponics. The children will get to harvest produce, as well as prepare and eat a farm-to-table lunch.

Where: Citizen Farm, 60 Jalan Penjara; Nong at HortPark, 33 Hyderabad Road

When: Dec 4 to 8, 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price: $450 a child excluding GST

Age: Five to 12 years old

Info: E-mail penjara@citizenfarm.com.sg