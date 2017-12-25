The composer who owns Christmas

HEMINGFORD ABBOTS (England) • It is the sort of English village that you might find on Christmas cards: a mediaeval church, a placid river, thatched cottages, swans. So it is no great surprise that it is also where you can find John Rutter, a composer so identified with Christmas that he has all but earned a place with the kings and shepherds by the manger.

He lives here in a manor house, where he composes carols that are sung throughout the English-speaking world: It is almost inconceivable these days for a carol concert not to feature at least one of Rutter's modern classics. But it sometimes bothers him that their ubiquity devalues what he writes for other times of the year.

"I used to think that was a problem," Rutter said, surveying from his kitchen window the absurdly perfect village he calls "idyllic, if a bit Miss Marple".

He worried that people would not take his other music seriously.

"But I'm not unhappy to be associated with Christmas: better than famine, flood or war," he said.

"And I think now of the carols as shortcuts into a listener's musical universe. So when people say, 'You're the guy who wrote What Sweeter Music or the Shepherd's Pipe Carol', that's fine," he continued, referring to two of his Christmas standards. "Hopefully, they'll get to know I've written other things as well."

He need not worry about that. His large-scale choral works - Gloria (1974), Requiem (1985), Magnificat (1990) and Mass Of The Children (2003) - are performed everywhere, especially in the United States, where all four had their premieres.

That his Requiem was used at memorial services in New York after the Sept 11, 2001 attacks indicates his status there. But then, Requiem was also selected for the funeral of former chancellor Helmut Kohl of Germany in July.

Nearly all of Rutter's works are for choirs and rooted in the choral practice of the Church of England, which has featured in his life since childhood. Born in 1945, he attended Highgate School in London, an institution with an impressive musical tradition. (One of his contemporaries there, John Tavener, also became a star of choral repertoire.)

The Highgate School choir sang on illustrious recordings such as the original Benjamin Britten War Requiem from 1963, which features the young Rutter as an alto, though you would not notice him.

He went on to study at Clare College, Cambridge, where he became director of music during the 1970s, and he has been happy to oblige whenever Clare's respected choir needed something new to sing.

But it was as an undergraduate in the 1960s that the course of his life was fixed.

He was conducting a Christmas concert with some of his music on the bill, including a relentlessly cheerful number, the now-famous Shepherd's Pipe Carol, that he wrote when he was 18. Days later, David Willcocks, who directed the chapel choir of King's College nearby, requested the manuscript. Willcocks was the most important figure in English choral music at the time and, liking what he saw, made some calls on Rutter's behalf.

Before Rutter's student days were up, the carol was published and recorded by EMI.

"By the standards of Mendelssohn, I was hardly a prodigy," Rutter said, "but I'd made the transition from aspiring composer to functioning one."

Not everybody likes his work, which tends towards a tuneful, easy-listening accessibility that robs him of a place in the pantheon of serious composers.

When his name was mentioned to modernist composer and conductor Pierre Boulez in an interview several years ago, the response was nothing but a snort. But perhaps that is a natural hazard of composing choral music.

"When you write for choirs, you're writing, generally, for amateurs," Rutter said. "So a certain simplicity is needed and I embrace that gladly. Especially in Christmas music, which is for an inclusive festival where you leave your fancy good taste at the door if you want to get anything out of it."

What few can deny is that, at its best - in classics like What Sweeter Music, which thousands of choirs will sing this holiday season - his writing is immaculately crafted, with a gift for melody that most composers would kill for. And his music touches people's lives in ways that most contemporary classical music never will.

"The privilege of writing my sort of music is that people choose it for the days they remember," he said. "They say, 'We had you at our wedding, our son's baptism, our dad's last carol service.' It's like being their guest. And my response is always, 'Thank you for inviting me.'"

But what these people probably do not realise is that, as steeped in Christianity as Rutter's music may be, his personal beliefs are, in his own word, "nebulous".

"I love the Church of England," he said. "When I set a sacred text, I enter it with all my heart. But I'm more a supporter than a specific believer. I have a problem signing on dotted lines."

As for the church beside his house in Hemingford Abbots, he loves it, but does not often go inside.

"I know they do my music because my wife sings in the choir," he said. "Poor thing: There's no escape."

