The block is back

What outfits can be paired with block heels?

Block heels have made a resurgence to become one of the year's hottest shoe trends.

The sturdy shoe borrows style elements such as the chunky heel from go-go boots of the 1960s, mid-calf boots that were first popularised by American singer Nancy Sinatra. It has become a fashion favourite among trendsetters such as English model Georgia May Jagger and American actress Emily Ratajkowski, who have been spotted in the heels in recent years.

The shoe has also made its way into designers' collections. Italian fashion house Dolce and Gabbana features quirky sequin-studded versions in its Spring/Summer 2017 collection, while French luxury brand Celine's Spring 2017 collection boasts ballerina flatinspired block heels.

From strappy sandals to elegant mules, block heels come in myriad materials and styles for any occasion.

Here are four ways to wear them

CASUAL BRUNCH

According to Brooklyn-based personal stylist Bridgette Raes, a pair of neutral block heels is a great investment as they match nearly everything.

For an understated look and a casual weekend vibe, she recommends pairing nude block heels with an auburn dress and tan shoulder bag.



Clockwise from left: Women Sleeveless Long Bra Dress, $39.90, from Uniqlo; Nude textured block heel pumps, $49.90, from Charles & Keith and City Slicker Tote Bag, $39.95, from Cotton On. PHOTOS: ASOS, CHARLES & KEITH, COTTON ON, DOROTHY PERKINS, H&M, MANGO, NEW LOOK, PAZZION, PULL&BEAR, TOPSHOP, UNIQLO, ZARA



DRESSY DINNER

Block heels are perfect for events where you have to be on your feet all evening as they provide support to the foot with a thicker heel.

A spokesman for Singapore footwear and accessories label Pazzion says the heels also serve to elongate the legs and accentuate shapely calves, providing a balance between comfort and style.

For a dressy dinner event, Pazzion recommends pairing block heels with a pretty skirt for a chic and feminine feel.



Clockwise from left: Black spot print mesh midi dress, €29.99 (S$46), from New Look; Silver block heel, $86, from Pazzion and Grey satin frame clutch, $53.90, from Dorothy Perkins.



WORK

Alice Newbold, style editor for British daily The Telegraph, says block heels are a sensible alternative to stilettos when it comes to work-appropriate shoes, as stilettos cause great strain to the balls of the feet when worn over an extended period of time.

Opt for fabrics such as suede and velvet, which can add a luxe vibe to dark-coloured heels.



Clockwise from left: Kimono sleeve belted tunic top, £48 (S$88), from Topshop; Block heel mules, $59.90, from Zara and Pebbled tote bag, $89.90, from Mango.



GIRLS' NIGHT OUT

For an edgy yet elegant night out, footwear designer Jennifer Markham recommends throwing on a pair of ripped jeans with a pair of solid-colour block heels.

"Block heels bring instant polish to any outfit," she says.

Complete the look with gold accessories for a touch of bling.