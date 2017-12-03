The 2017 Life Power List

This year's Life Power List of the top 20 names in the arts, entertainment, food-and-beverage and retail sectors has a good mix of new entrants and regulars, aged 30 and up.

But if they have something in common, it would be that they made the annual list - now in its 12th year - by being able to overcome obstacles, whether they are the usual ones such as Singapore's small market size, or the more unusual, such as cultural sensitivities.

Mr Melvin Ang's (No. 1) entertainment conglomerate mm2 Asia made a bid earlier this year to buy Singapore's largest cinema chain, Golden Village. That it failed was a "big disappointment", says the executive chairman, but his firm picked itself up and went after the second largest player, Cathay Cineplexes, and it worked.

Comic artist Sonny Liew's (No. 5) National Arts Council grant was withdrawn two years ago for the sensitive material in his graphic novel, The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye; it was published anyway and made bestseller lists in Singapore and, this year, he became the first Singaporean to win at the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.

No. 6 on the list, Ms Viola Tan and Ms Rachel Lim, co-founders of womenswear retailer Love, Bonito, did the unexpected: They jumped from a thriving online presence to a brick-and-mortar one, when traditional stores are trying to do the opposite.

No one said that making it in Singapore would be easy.

And as the Life Power List shows, the ones that succeed don't like to take no for an answer.