Taylor Swift sets YouTube record

LOS ANGELES • Pop star Taylor Swift set a record for most YouTube streams in a 24-hour period, generating 43.2 million views of her music video Look What You Made Me Do after its debut on Sunday night.

Video-sharing platform YouTube said on Tuesday it was the biggest debut of any video in its history, topping South Korean singer Psy's Gentleman, which had 36 million views in its first 24 hours in 2013.

Look What You Made Me Do, in which Swift takes aim at those who have attacked her professionally and personally in the last 10 years, has been heavily scrutinised by fans and the entertainment media since it was premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

Swift, 27, who has been absent from award shows and red carpet events this year after highly publicised feuds with rapper Kanye West and reality television star Kim Kardashian, did not attend the ceremony.

YouTube said the video averaged more than 30,000 views a minute in its first 24 hours. By Tuesday, the views had passed the 53 million mark.

The immediate success of the first single off her new album, Reputation, bodes well for Swift, who will release her first album in three years in November.

