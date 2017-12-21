Take a selfie, then sip a Selfieccino

LONDON • A cafe in London has found a new way to face the challenge of what today's attention-seeking customers want.

It is taking barista art to a new level by giving them the chance to sip on their own self-portraits.

The Tea Terrace, based in department store House of Fraser's Oxford Street branch, has become Europe's first location to deliver the Selfieccino.

It features an image of the customer's face on the frothy topping of his or her drink.

Patrons send their headshots via an online messaging app to the barista and are given the choice of either a cappuccino or hot chocolate as their canvas.

The image is uploaded to the Cino machine while the drink is placed in position.

The picture is then scanned and reproduced onto the froth using a flavourless food colouring.

The process takes around four minutes before an image is presented on the froth, ready to be photographed and sent to all points via social media before drinking.

The talking-point concoction costs around £5.75 (S$10.40).

"Due to social media, the dining experience has completely shifted," Mr Ehab Salem Shouly, owner of The Tea Terrace, said.

"It's not enough any more to just deliver great food and great service - it's got to be Instagram-worthy too," he noted.

More than 400 of the personalised drinks have been sold since they were launched on Saturday, with the hash tag "Selfieccino" going viral across various social media platforms.

The Tea Terrace hopes to trademark the term as it expands the service across its two other locations in London Victoria and Guildford, Surrey.

REUTERS