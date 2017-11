Superhero actors (from left) Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ben Affleck (Batman) reunited at the world premiere of their film, Justice League, in Los Angeles on Monday. Actresses Amber Heard, who has a role in the movie, and Lisa Bonet, who is married to Momoa, also attended the premiere.