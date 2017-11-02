Style News: SK-II opens pop-up experiential store

SK-II OPENS POP-UP EXPERIENTIAL STORE

Japanese beauty brand SK-II has launched a two-storey pop-up store along Orchard Road for the festive season.

The experiential store outside Mandarin Gallery houses three immersive light and sound installations on level one which the label says encapsulates the message, "Change is in all of us". SK-II's global campaign is called Change Destiny.

On the second level, customers can receive complimentary skin consultations, explore the brand's products and visit a mini cafe where complimentary refreshments will be served.

The pop-up will also carry four festive gift sets. Each includes a new limited-edition bottle of SK-II Facial Treatment Essence. The iconic product gets a makeover this holiday season with three new bottle designs, each with a unique motto, including "Destiny is a matter of choice" (below).

The gift sets are priced between $269, for a two-piece set comprising the essence and a cleanser, and $497, for a four-piece set of two facial essences, a face cream and an eye cream.

The SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Change Destiny Limited Edition bottles are available only with the gift sets, which can be purchased at the pop-up store and all SK-II counters.

The SK-II Change Destiny pop-up is open until Jan 2.

CARRIE K.'s THE NUT AND BOLT 2.0 COLLECTION

Home-grown jewellery label Carrie K. has created a range of modern pieces with defined lines and sleek elegant silhouettes. The Nut and Bolt 2.0 collection features necklaces, earrings, ear jackets and rings.

Made of 925 sterling silver, the accessories are plated in rhodium, 18K rose gold or 18K yellow gold.

Highlight pieces include the Nut & Bolt Choker ($198), which features a single gemstone that rests between the collar bones; and the Nut and Bolt Hoop Earrings ($228, above), hexagonal hoop earrings lined with 24 white cubic zirconia and one larger crystal.

In a press release, founder and designer Carolyn Kan says: "This collection takes the mundane everyday objects that keep the world together and re-imagines them into coveted pieces to embellish your wardrobe."

The Nut and Bolt 2.0 collection will be launched at the Boutiques Fair at the F1 pit building on Nov 9 and will be available at Keepers, 01-01, National Design Centre, as well as www.CarrieKRocks.com.

STRIP'S NEW BRAZILIAN TREATMENT

Home-grown waxing boutique Strip has introduced a new Brazilian treatment.

According to a press release, Rosebud Vajuvenation is a treatment for women that uses high-performance Thermal O2 Technology, which combines radio frequency, vacuum suction and heat to lift and firm the female parts. The non-invasive and non-surgical treatment helps improve blood and lymph circulation for supple skin.

The treatment ($250 for 40 minutes) is available at selected Strip outlets such as 05-08A Paragon Shopping Centre and 05-04 Wheelock Place.

A package of eight sessions is also available at $1,600.