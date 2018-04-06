Style News: Japanese label Three's new skincare line

JAPANESE LABEL THREE'S NEW SKINCARE LINE

Japanese beauty label Three has created a new anti-pollution skincare line. The new line, also called Three, helps the skin fight air pollution, dust, dirt and pollen.

The products are formulated with organic essential oils and botanical ingredients, including laurel leaf oil and frankincense oil.

Products from the line include a cleansing oil ($68) which removes make-up and cleanses the skin, treatment lotion ($98) which helps soften and tone the skin, cleansing foam ($58), treatment emulsion ($109) and treatment cream ($130).

The new line is available at the Three counter in Takashimaya and the Three store at Tangs at Tang Plaza.

LANEIGE'S 2-IN-1 CUSHION FOUNDATION

South Korean beauty label Laneige has unveiled the Layering Cover Cushion & Concealing Base - a 2-in-1 compact cushion that combines a concealer and foundation in one sleek case.

The Concealing Base (SPF 50+ PA+++) is a balm-like concealer that applies smoothly onto the skin and offers high coverage that the label says will camouflage spots, pores and blemishes.

For more coverage and a radiant finish, the Layering Cover Cushion (SPF 34 PA++) acts as a foundation. It contains light reflective pearl pigments which are supposed to create a healthy and luminous skin tone. The formula also contains ingredients which, according to the label, will help to moisturise the skin.

The Layering Cover Cushion & Concealing Base ($43) is available in seven shades at all Laneige counters.

L'OREAL PARIS MEN EXPERT'S VITA LIFT MOISTURISER & EYE SERUM

French cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris has launched the revamped Vita Lift anti-ageing moisturiser and the new Vita Lift eye serum in its Men Expert range.

The new Vita Lift range has been dermatologically tested on Asian men.

Vine extract harvested in France is the key ingredient, which is known for its strong antioxidant properties to defend skin against external aggressions that contribute to signs of ageing.

The L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Vita Lift moisturiser and eye serum retail at $25.90 each and are available at all Watsons and Guardian stores, as well as leading supermarkets and department stores. This month, there is an introductory discount of 30 per cent.

Melissa Heng and Ankita Varma