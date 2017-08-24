Style News: Gentle Monster to open flagship store here

GENTLE MONSTER TO OPEN FLAGSHIP STORE HERE

South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster will open its first South-east Asian flagship store in Singapore at Ion Orchard in the middle of next month.

Gentle Monster is popular with South Korean and Hollywood celebrities and trendsetters.

It has 15 flagship stores worldwide in countries such as the United States and China.

It is known for its fashion-forward sunglasses and bold frames.

The brand's full range, including its collection with British actress Tilda Swinton, will be available at the Singapore flagship.

Local prices are not available yet.

The Gentle Monster flagship store will be located at 01-13 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.

COMO SHAMBHALA X MULBERRY EXCLUSIVE TOTE BAG

For its 20th anniversary, wellness group Como Shambhala has collaborated with English luxury label Mulberry to create a limited-edition canvas tote bag ($150).

It is available in either light tan or navy leather handles at 13 Como Shambhala locations worldwide including Singapore (Como Shambhala Urban Escape, 06-01 Delfi Orchard).

Como Shambhala launched in Singapore in 1997 as a yoga studio and has grown into a holistic wellness group whose offerings include Japanese acupuncture and Ayurvedic medicine.

PS. CAFE CREATES ITS OWN SOAPS

Home-grown eatery PS. Cafe has created three botanical soaps inspired by key moments of a day.

Named after different times of the day, the liquid soaps combine a number of edible ingredients with botanical extracts.

One of the soaps, called 9.30, contains grapefruit, blackcurrant, rhubarb, clove bud, geranium and magnolia, and is a bright and refreshing scent that reflects a time when senses awaken.

Another soap, called 4.31, combines fig nectar, spearmint, cucumber, maple syrup, tonka bean and bergamot, and represents a mid-afternoon change in rhythm.

Each bottle costs $49 and will be available at all PS. Cafe outlets and online at www.pscafe.com from Sept 1.

LANEIGE LAUNCHES TWO-TONED BLUSH RANGE

South Korean beauty label Laneige has launched a new collection of sheer yet long-lasting blushers.

The new Laneige Ideal Blush Duo collection features two colours in each of the six palettes. Each pair is designed to be layered and blended such that they create natural contouring and highlighting effects.

For instance, the lavender and pink palette creates a clean look with a hint of colour that is ideal for pale and reddish skin tones. Another palette combines a mint blue shade (above), to help colour correct skin with yellow or red undertones, with a coral shade for a natural flush.

The label says the new sheer blush formula is highly adhesive and creates long-lasting colour that stays strong against sweat and sebum.

The Laneige Ideal Blush Duo collection ($39 for each palette) is available at all Laneige counters.

SOLE SUPERIOR 2017 TICKETS ON SALE

The fifth edition of annual home-grown sneaker convention Sole Superior will be held at Zouk in Clarke Quay on Nov 25, from 1 to 7pm.

There will be more than 40 vendors, including American streetwear brand X-Large, home-grown shoe retailer Limited Edt and American shoe company Converse. Attendees can also expect at least 50 giveaway prizes ranging from sneakers to apparel.

Tickets are $10 before the sale and $20 at the door. Pre-sale tickets will be available at Limited Edt outlets, including those at 01-20 Queensway Shopping Centre at 1 Queensway and 04-13 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road.