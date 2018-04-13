Style News

BODY SHOP'S HIMALAYAN CHARCOAL PURIFYING FACIAL SOAP

British skincare label The Body Shop is adding a new limited-edition facial soap to its line-up of products.

The Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Facial Soap ($12) contains bamboo charcoal, which the label says helps to purify and cleanse the skin.

Another popular product from the label is the Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask ($32.90), which also contains crushed green tea leaves and tea tree oil which the label says help to exfoliate the skin, reduce oiliness and give the skin a healthy-looking glow.

With every purchase of either product, The Body Shop will donate 30p ($0.56) to the Red Panda Network in Nepal, which has been working to protect red pandas and their habitat in Nepal since 2007.

Both the Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Facial Soap and Purifying Glow Mask are available at The Body Shop stores.

URBAN DECAY'S BACKTALK PALETTE

American beauty label Urban Decay is launching a new monochromatic palette. The Backtalk Palette comes with eight eyeshadows on one side and four shades of blush and highlighter on the other.

The eyeshadow colours range from nude pink to deep fuchsia, while the blush and highlighter shades correspond with rosy shimmery shades and pink-peach tones.

The palette also comes with a removable mirror which acts as a divider between the eyeshadows and the blushes.

The limited-edition Backtalk palette ($76) will be available from April 26 at Sephora stores and online at www.sephora.sg

From May 10, it will also be available at Urban Decay stores at 01-32 Ngee Ann City, 01-13 VivoCity and 01-16 Bugis Junction.

Melissa Heng