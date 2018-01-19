Style News

ADIDAS REVIVES ADICOLOR FRANCHISE

Sports label adidas has revived one of its most iconic apparel franchises, adicolor, to kick-start this year.

adidas has taken inspiration from four bold colours from past adicolor lines for both its men's and women's Spring Summer 2018 collections.

The four shades - Bluebird, Fairway Green, Scarlett Red and Sun Yellow - were first seen in 1983, when all-white adicolor shoes were presented alongside a set of felt-tip pens which owners could use to customise their own shoes.

adicolor SS18 offers a curated selection of signature silhouettes from past decades featuring different tones of the four colours. Items include a green T-shirt dress ($90), a bright yellow hooded jacket ($120) and bold red sneakers ($140).

The adicolor collection is available at adidas Originals stores, Star360, Tangs, Robinsons, AW Lab and Leftfoot, as well as online at Zalora.sg and shop.adidas.com.sg/originals/adicolor.html.

UNIQLO LAUNCHES PASTEL JEANS

Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo has introduced soft pastel shades to its popular jeans collection.

The label's jeans are known for their comfortable fit and laid-back yet fashionable style.

The popular Women's High Rise Cigarette Jeans ($59.90), which have a skinny-fit cut to help visually lengthen the legs, are available in new hues including baby blue, light pink and buttermilk yellow.

For men, the Men's Stretch Skinny Fit Colour Jeans ($49.90), designed with slightly larger back pockets to create a rugged, masculine profile, are available in new shades including light blue, olive green and coral pink.

The jeans are available at all Uniqlo outlets and online at www.uniqlo.com/sg.

FRESH'S NEW FACIAL ESSENCE

Beauty label Fresh has created a new facial treatment essence that aims to protect the skin against city pollution and free radical damage.

The Black Tea Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence ($108) features kombucha, a fermented sweet black tea.

According to the label, kombucha has the ability to deactivate pollutants by creating bonds with heavy metals, which are commonly found in the air and water, preventing them from causing stress and damage to the skin.

The lightweight liquid formula also includes mandarin peel extract which is rich in vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid which is said to help to moisturise the skin.

The label says the new essence not only helps to enhance skin luminosity and smoothen the skin, but also decreases skin dullness and gives the user a rosy, healthy-looking complexion.

The new formula is suitable for all ages and skin types.

The Black Tea Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence is available at Fresh boutiques in Ion Orchard (B3-46) and Raffles City (01-43), Sephora outlets and online at sephora.sg.

Melissa Heng