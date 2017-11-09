Style News: New brands at Shilla's new T4 store

NEW BRANDS AT SHILLA'S NEW T4 STORE

The Shilla Duty Free has unveiled its new store at Changi Airport Terminal 4's departure hall.

At 1,375 sq m, it is the biggest of all the Shilla stores at Changi Airport. It also carries new brands that are not offered at other terminals, including South Korean beauty brand Hera, French candle manufacturer and perfumer diptyque and fragrances from Mercedes-Benz, Alexander McQueen and Bentley.

LOVE, BONITO OPENS FLAGSHIP STORE

Home-grown online clothing boutique Love, Bonito has opened its first brick-and-mortar store at 313@Somerset, taking over the second-floor space previously occupied by fast fashion retailer Forever 21.

It features an area called The Pink Room, which houses Love, Bonito's bridesmaid collection, its Essentials line of clothing and new capsule collections that launch monthly.

Regular styling workshops and lifestyle pop-ups will also take place at the store. A unique feature of the store is its modular fitting rooms, which allow groups of friends to try on clothes together while maintaining privacy.

Love, Bonito is at 02-16, 313@Somerset, Orchard Road.

NEW SCALP CARE SALON OPENS

CYL Scalp Lab Solutions has just opened at The Central, offering scalp care and hair health treatments priced between $268 and $328.

Clients can get tailored consultations and treatments using custom-blended plant-extract formulations, such as a special Japanese scalp massage to boost blood circulation.

CYL Scalp Lab Solutions is at 03-70 Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street.

May Seah