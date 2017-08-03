Style News

FACULTY LAUNCHES SECOND COLLECTION

Faculty, the menswear label founded by Mr Larry Peh, founder and creative director of design studio &Larry, in 2015, has launched its second collection.

One key piece is a pair of black damaged selvedge jeans in 15oz denim, a mid-heavyweight denim which is more durable than lighter-weight denim from textile manufacturer Yoshikawa Orimono. The jeans are made in Okayama, Japan, which is considered the fashion capital of Japanese denim.

The collection also includes shirts, T-shirts and a heavy cotton jersey jacket. T-shirts are priced from $80, shirts at $378 and jeans from $475.

Faculty focuses on the "seasonless" staples of a man's wardrobe, such as shirts, T-shirts, chinos, denim and accessories.

"We have taken quite some time to tweak and perfect every detail and fit," says Mr Peh. "For our black on black damaged jeans, we went through different mills to ensure that the core of the denim threads we use will not turn white after we distress them."

Faculty is available at Supermama Flagship Store, 265 Beach Road; kapok at National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road; and www.faculty.com.sg.

SINGAPORE DESIGNERS IN JAKARTA FASHION SHOWCASE

This month, a fashion pop-up space in Jakarta will feature apparel and accessories from 12 Singaporean and Indonesian labels.

The month-long collaboration showcase, titled Rising Fashion, marks 50 years of bilateral relations between the two countries.

It is organised by the Textile and Fashion Federation Singapore and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, and supported by IE Singapore.

There are eight Singaporean brands: Chainless Brain, Collate the Label, Island Shop, Our Second Nature, Queenmark, Salient Label, State Property and The Mindful Company. The four Indonesian labels are Amanda Rahardjo, Calla, Natalia Kiantoro and Sav Lavin.

Running until Aug 31, the showcase will also include fashion presentations, designer and buyer meetings, and shopping events.

Located at the Galeries Lafayette department store, Rising Fashion opens 10am to 10pm daily and is free for the public.

FRED PERRY OPENS THIRD BOUTIQUE

British brand Fred Perry will open its third standalone boutique at Bugis Junction tomorrow. Its facade panels and window displays will be transformed by Singapore artists - starting with visual artist Mr Sabotage - in the coming months.

The 882 sq ft store, which boasts industrial-style interiors, will carry the Authentic Men's and Women's collections, as well as the new FP Logo series from the upcoming Autumn 2017 collection. Prices range between $99 for a T-shirt and $249 for footwear and accessories.

Fred Perry Authentic Shop Bugis Junction is at 02-03 Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street.

CLARINS' NEW FORMULATION FOR ICONIC SERUM

French skincare and cosmetics label Clarins has created a new formula for its iconic Double Serum.

The two-in-one serum, first launched in 1985, combines water-soluble and oil-soluble ingredients which are said to target signs of ageing.

The water-soluble and oil-soluble ingredients are kept in separate sections of the same pump bottle. The label says that when the ingredients are kept apart and mixed only just before application, the efficacy of the ingredients is preserved.

This is the eighth generation of the anti-ageing serum, which was last reformulated in 2012.

The new formula is packed with potent plant extracts including turmeric, known for its anti-ageing properties, and organic green banana and avocado, which promotes skin regeneration.

The label says the lightweight and easily absorbed formula effectively targets wrinkles, helps even out skin tone and boosts skin radiance.

The new Clarins Double Serum comes in 30ml ($125) and 50ml ($170) bottles and will be available at all Clarins counters from Aug 31.

MAC LAUNCHES NEW EYELINER

Cosmetics label MAC has created a whole new form of eyeliner. Rather than the typical pencil, brush-tip or potted form, the new Rollerwheel Liquid Liner looks like a mini pizza-cutter and creates sharp lines. It still uses the traditional liquid formula but comes with a spinning disk applicator which the label says absorbs enough product to create a smooth even stroke.

The Rollerwheel Liquid Liner ($36) comes in four colours - shiny black, matt black, warm brown and royal blue - and is available at all MAC counters.