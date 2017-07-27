Style News

MULTI-LABEL BOUTIQUE L'ARMOIRE HOLDS BAZAAR

Multi-label boutique L'armoire's first bazaar, the Buy Bye Buy Market, will be held from tomorrow to Sunday.

Get up to 90 per cent off cult fashion brands such as Rick Owens, 11 By Boris Bidjan Saberi and Alessandra Marchi.

For example, a pair of Rick Owens x Adidas shoes, that is originally priced at $825, will go for $247.50, while a T-shirt from Korean menswear label D.GNAK, that originally cost $375, is $100 after discount.

L'armoire's Buy Bye Buy Market is at 03-24 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road, 11am to 9pm from tomorrow to Sunday, tel: 6336-0357.

CHANEL LAUNCHES NEW FRAGRANCE

Chanel has released a new perfume called Gabrielle Chanel, which will be available at Chanel boutiques from Aug 19.

Inspired by the late fashion designer Coco Chanel's maiden name - she was born Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel - the perfume contains notes of mandarin peel, jasmine and white musk.

A 50ml bottle costs $180, while a 100ml bottle is $258.

The fragrance will be available only at all Chanel beauty counters from Sept 1.

Chanel is located at B2-43 Ion Orchard, open: 10am to 10pm daily, tel: 6634-5500.

THE BODY SHOP'S NEW HAIRCARE RANGE

The Body Shop has launched a new Fuji Green Tea haircare range, which contains a purifying shampoo, hydrating conditioner and hair scrub.

A highlight from the collection is the Refreshingly Purifying Cleansing Hair Scrub, which is silicone-free and contains ingredients such as mint menthol, salt and community trade honey.

Prices start at $15 for a shampoo.

The Fuji Green Tea range is available at all Body Shop outlets, including at B2-39 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, open: 10.30am to 10pm daily, tel: 6513-4505

NATIONAL DAY BRACELETS BY CARRIE K.

To commemorate Singapore's 52nd birthday, home-grown accessories brand Carrie K. has released two of its best-selling bracelets - the Nut & Bolt Leather and Perfect Match - in a limited-edition metallic red leather and silver colourway.

The Nut & Bolt is priced at $198 while the knotted Perfect Match costs $118. From Aug 5 to 9, when you buy any two bracelets, you can enjoy 52 per cent off one. If the two bracelets are of different prices, the discount will be applied to the lower-priced item.

The bracelets will be available at the Singapasar pop-up at the National Design Centre on Aug 5 and 6, and at the Carrie K. Atelier in the same centre and www.carriekrocks.com from Aug 5.

CITIGEMS CELEBRATES NATIONAL DAY WITH NEW COLLECTION

Citigems has unveiled a jewellery collection designed by landscape architect Alicia Soh Baoyi called 999 Pure Gold and a set of National Day-themed collectibles.

The collection includes necklaces in yellow gold with textured surfaces. A pattern of hexagonal cells features heavily in the pieces, drawing inspiration from the process of bees making honeycomb.

Prices range from $458 to $742.

Citigems has also launched a limited-edition series of gold bars that feature embossed scenes depicting racial harmony and the Merlion.

The Singapore, Our Island 999 Pure Gold bar series starts from $128, while the 2g 999 Pure Gold Merlion bar is priced at $178. The 999 Pure Gold Merlion pendant starts from $238.