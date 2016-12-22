Style News

SOCIETYA X TANGS ASIAN DESIGNERS SHOWCASE AT TANGS AT TANG PLAZA

Multi-label online retailer SocietyA, which focuses on Asian designer brands, has partnered Tangs Singapore for a two-month pop-up.

The SocietyA x Tangs Asian Designers Showcase will have a curated collection of clothing from three Asian designer brands: South Korean womenswear brands Lie and Ti:baeg, and New York-based women's knitwear brand PH5.

Prices range from $229 for a knit top from PH5 to $539 for a dress from Lie.

The SocietyA x Tangs Asian Designers Showcase is located at the Designer Women section at level two of Tangs at Tang Plaza at Orchard Road and will be there until Jan 31.

ORBIS TO LAUNCH ANTI-AGEING LINE

Japanese label Orbis, known for its oil-free products, has created an anti-ageing range of skincare that targets wrinkles, fine lines and sagging skin.

The Orbis =U Encore range contains a restorative protein, which the label says works to repair enzymes in the skin that have been damaged by ultraviolet rays and ageing.

The line also contains an extract from the hibiscus flower that the brand claims will help boost the skin's production of healthy enzymes. These help the skin stay firm and smooth.

The Orbis =U Encore series (photo) consists of three products: a toning lotion ($67), a day moisturiser ($65) and a night creamy gel ($73).

The lightweight formulas of the products are easily absorbed and do not leave a cloying sensation on the skin.

The new range will be available at all Orbis counters from tomorrow.

NEW KENZOKI MOISTURISING JELLY FOR SHINE-FREE COMPLEXION

Keeping your face oil-free throughout the day is not easy considering the humid weather in Singapore.

Japanese label Kenzoki has created a jelly-like moisturiser that it says will help maintain a shine-free complexion all day.

The Moisturising Jelly To Mattify contains ingredients such as white lotus plant essence, which the label says will help protect the skin from pollution, and mattifying powders, which create a soft focus effect on the skin.

The light gel-like formula also contains hyaluronic acid, which the label says will hydrate the skin and help reduce the over-production of oil.

The product has the refreshing scent of white lotus and is easily absorbed into the skin and does not leave it feeling sticky.

The Moisturising Jelly To Mattify ($73) will be available at Kenzo counters in department stores including Metro Paragon and Robinsons The Heeren from Jan 9.