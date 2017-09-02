Station wagon extraordinaire

It has been a while since a station wagon graced the cover of Torque. Then again, the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo is no ordinary wagon.

Its fanciful name aside, the practical performer has uncommon credentials, such as a 550bhp/770Nm engine in the Turbo variant. Clocking a 3.6-second century sprint, it makes for a very brisk grocery run.

September's issue also looks at two very different convertibles - the Mini Cooper S Convertible and the Range Rover Evoque Convertible.

Other topless cars include the new Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet and its predecessor, and the Mazda MX-5 RF and its predecessor.

But if you are among the dwindling sedan followers, check out Torque's latest group test which pits the Subaru Impreza against the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra.

Torque, out at newsstands now.