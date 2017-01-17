StarHub TV customers to get free previews of 150 channels during Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE - To celebrate Chinese New Year, StarHub TV is giving its customers free previews of 150 channels and more than 80 streaming channels via StarHub Go.

The free channels include HBO (Channel 601), FOX Movies Premium (Channel 622) and Star Chinese Channel (Channel 822), but do not include On Demand channels, StarHub said on Tuesday (Jan 17).

The free previews are available from noon on Jan 27 to noon to Jan 31.

Some picks include acclaimed Korean zombie flick Train To Busan, which airs on Star Chinese Movies (Channel 866) at 9.30pm on Jan 28, the first day of Chinese New Year.

Those looking for a blast from the past can catch Hong Kong comedy king Stephen Chow in his 1994 film Hail The Judge at 10pm on the eve of Chinese New Year, on the Star Chinese Movies Legend channel (Channel 867).

For some local flavour, watch Long Long Time Ago 2, a Singapore period film by Singaporean film-maker Jack Neo on Star Chinese Movies at 11pm on Jan 27.