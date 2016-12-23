ST journalist turns ninja in Cineleisure obstacle course

Climb like a spider, hang on like a koala and leap like a kangaroo. Journalist Bridget Tan flexes her Ninja Warrior chops at X-Park at Bounce Singapore in Cineleisure, which offers 14 obstacles in a 4,300 sq ft park.
Participants can live their Ninja Warrior dreams at X-Park at Bounce Singapore in Cineleisure, which offers 14 obstacles.

Journalist Bridget Tan flexes her parkour chops to attempt difficult obstacles in the third episode of Bridget's Adventures.

The 10-part video series features Bridget trying out the craziest activities that Singaporeans can enjoy.

Some of the easiest obstacles at the 400 sq m park were the Over Under, where she had to weave through a series of short walls, and the Swing, which involves swinging on a rope like Tarzan.

The most challenging obstacle was the Rings, where she had to swing across suspended rings to reach the end of the course.

