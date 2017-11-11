St Andrew's values still in play today

I refer to May Seah's feature on the St Andrew's family of schools in Potong Pasir (Built For The Boys, Nov 4, Life).

Every time I pass by St Andrew's Village, I would recall that song, Up And On, that we used to sing in school. It is a tune that is synonymous with St Andrew's.

In the 1950s, when St Andrew's was built in Woodsville, it was the only Christian school beside the Kallang River offering education to children of farmers, hawkers and lower-middle-income families living in what are now Balestier, Toa Payoh and Potong Pasir.

Although not all the teachers at St Andrew's were Christians, they all recognised that a good education meant imparting good values and knowledge to produce an all-rounded student.

Out of this education at St Andrew's, values such as honesty, integrity, equality, fair play, friendly competition and sportsmanship nurtured a strong bond. Such values are practised until this very day.

Raymond Anthony Fernando