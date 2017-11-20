SSO performs in Malaysia after 17-year break

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) made its return to Malaysia after 17 years, with a performance at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. The orchestra, which performed a selection of masterpieces by German composer Johannes Brahms, was accompanied by the Singapore Symphony Chorus and Singapore Symphony Youth Choir. The concert, supported by the Singapore High Commission in Malaysia, also featured 19-year-old Malaysian prodigy Tengku Irfan's new work, Meditation. There is further bilateral cultural exchange between the two countries' youth orchestras with the Singapore National Youth Orchestra and the Malaysian Youth Philharmonic set to hold back-to-back performances next month at the Esplanade. Both orchestras performed in KL's YouthFest last year.