South African self-defence trainer crowned Miss Universe

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (REUTERS) - A South African woman who helps train women in self-defence was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday (Nov 26) at the pageant held in Las Vegas, with Miss Colombia and Miss Jamaica also making it to the final three.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, who unleashed a big smile when she won, hails from Western Cape Province and recently earned a business management degree from North-West University.

Her passion for self-defence was reinforced when she was hijacked and held at gunpoint about a month after winning her title as Miss South Africa, she said in a video on the Miss Universe website.

Miss Colombia, Laura Gonzalez, 22, was the first runner-up.