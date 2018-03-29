Siti Nurhaliza on tough delivery

Happy parents Siti Nurhaliza and Khalid Mohamad Jiwa celebrating the birth of their daughter, Siti Aafiyah Khalid.
KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian pop diva Siti Nurhaliza said she lost a lot of blood when she gave birth to her daughter on March 19.

Sharing details of her caesarean section, the 39-year-old said at her Bukit Antarabangsa home: "I had to be closely monitored by my doctor. About three days later, I started walking. Although the wounds were still painful, I told myself to be brave."

The singer, who had taken precautions such as using a wheelchair at home during her pregnancy, said it might take up to six months before she can make a full recovery, reported The Star.

Siti, who is married to businessman Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, suffered a miscarriage in 2015.

On the choice of Siti Aafiyah Khalid for the baby's name, she said: "The word Aafiyah is found in an ayat doa (prayer). And I kept hearing this ayat doa throughout my pregnancy. Aafiyah means 'everything that is good'."

The couple had waited 11 years to start a family after they got married in 2006.

"Now, my focus is on educating her, that's a big responsibility. I want to give my best to raising her, whether it's imparting knowledge or teaching her good manners," Siti said.

"Her mum is a singer so that celebrity spotlight indirectly spills over to her. (But) I want her to have a normal life and just go with the flow."

Her husband, 59, who has four sons from a previous marriage, said: "I've been praying for almost 18 years for a girl. When I built this house, each of my sons had a room.

"I built one more room and reserved it for a baby girl. Now, that room finally has an occupant."

Does Siti hope to have another child? "It's something I have in mind, but I have to see what the doctor says," she said. "I leave it to God. If God gives, I'm happy. If God doesn't, I'm still grateful."

