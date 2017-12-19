Singapore Shelf

POETRY

BEEF

By Nurul Amillin Hussain

Math Paper Press/Paperback/34 pages/$16/BooksActually

In the 20 delicate, often dream-like poems of this debut collection, the poet recalls her time in Singapore and Britain, drawing on the everyday discomforts of the urban milieu and the depths of her own family and heritage.

INHERITANCE: AN ANTHOLOGY

Edited by Marie Ee and Joy Chee

Math Paper Press/Paperback/75 pages/$19/BooksActually

An intensely personal anthology that gathers the quiet moments at dinner tables and hospital bedsides, across distances and generations, probing the increasingly nebulous concept of home.

NON-FICTION

THE BASKET AND THE ROPE

By Jane Chew

Tradelinks International/Paperback/86 pages/$16.95/Books Kinokuniya and www.selectbooks.com.sg

The former Straits Times journalist recounts with humour her childhood of growing up in colonial Singapore amid street food hawkers, pirate taxis and the Tai Tian Kiew Circus.

THE UNDEFEATED PARENT

By Miranda Mulyana and Irena Kit Phey Ling

Armour Publishing/Paperback/216 pages/ $19.26/ Books Kinokuniya, Popular and www.armourpublishing.com

Both psychologists and parents, Mulyana and Kit explore the common myths surrounding the phenomenon of stress among children and adolescents and how parents can better understand and motivate them.

ART

THE HOPE-FILLED ART OF MARTIN SEE THO

By Sandra Choo

The Book Council/Paperback/181 pages/$33 before GST/ bit.ly/2AgFl1I

Mr See Tho, who became a wheelchair user at the age of 32 due to an incurable degenerative disorder, learnt digital painting and held his first solo exhibition in 2007. He died in 2009, at 40, leaving behind 160 works which are collected in this book.