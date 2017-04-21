Sign up for April's Big Read Meet: Pankaj Mishra's new book Age Of Anger

SINGAPORE - Keep next Wednesday evening (April 26) free because The Big Read Meet is on!

The Meet is a popular monthly non-fiction book club by The Straits Times and the National Library Board (NLB) which has been running since July 2013.

Senior Writer Cheong Suk-Wai, whose column The Big Read on Tuesdays is linked to the Meet, moderates it.

Join her then to discuss Indian-born author Pankaj Mishra's new book Age Of Anger, from 6.30pm in the Multi-Purpose Room, Central Public Library, B1, NLB headquarters at 100 Victoria Street. Sign up for it at any NLB e-Kiosk.

Please note that the Meet may be recorded on video for the benefit of other readers, and the recording may be made available on the National Reading Movement's Facebook page. Watch the Meet in March at tinyurl.com/h3kenjn.

Author and essayist Mishra was born in Uttar Pradesh, India, but is now based in Britain. He has amassed an impressive body of work, beginning with his travelogue Butter Chicken In Ludhiana (1995), and moving on to most erudite musings on the life of The Buddha; how South Asia became modern and The Romantics of the late 1800s and the mid-19th century.

He has since drawn deep from the wells of learning above for his new book, Age Of Anger. In it, he denounces ever so eloquently the Western narrative of progress, which has captivated the rest of the world for almost 300 years with its promises of prosperity and social equality.

Mishra's main quarrel is with the sort of capitalism that lifts the poor from the poverty line high enough for them to become constant consumers, thereby making those who make the goods and services they consume richer. This is a contentious view, to be sure, so come to the Meet prepared to watch the fur fly!

