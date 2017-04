An art exhibition in Rome lets visitors get their fix of Italian masterpieces, such as San Girolamo In Meditazione by Jusepe de Ribera. From Caravaggio To Bernini boasts works from the Spanish royal collection which are on show at the Scuderie del Quirinale Museum till July 30. According to the museum’s website, the exhibits reflect the political and cultural links between the Spanish court and Italian states during the 17th century. Entry is €12 (S$18).