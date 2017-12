Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue, 36, announced on Tuesday that he has married his girlfriend of one year, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, 29.

He shared a wedding photo on Instagram and wrote: "Met the right person at the right time.

Thanking Heaven for arranging for the best person to appear at the best time."

Wang is the daughter of a leather magnate, according to Apple Daily.

Yue is a star of the Infernal Affairs and Love In A Puff movie series.