Share the love this Valentine's Day with SPH Rewards programme

Share the love this Valentine’s Day with eyescream and friends

When it comes to Valentine's Day dessert ideas to share with your sweetie, chances are you're seeking something delicious, playful and maybe a little naughty. Or you can serve up something sweet like an ice cream to finish your romantic meal. Choose to get it at eyescream and friends!

Eyescream and friends opened its first franchise in Singapore in September 2016 at Compass One shopping mall in Sengkang. This is the ice cream brand’s first opening in Asia and second worldwide after having expanded in April 2016 to Cairo, Egypt. The second franchise was recently opened at Wisma Atria in December 2016.

The brand’s product fosters a visually appealing ice cream-eating experience. The ice cream is created in cylindrical solid blocks that are frozen at -25°C. The blocks are trimmed using a specific Asian style of shaving the ice cream in order to obtain smooth thin layers known as "shaved gelato".

This process helps to create a unique texture to the gelato. Once ready, two googly sugar candy eyes are placed on top of the “eyescream” as a final touch. The flavours include vanilla, chocolate, cheesecake, yoghurt, wildberry yoghurt, mango and strawberry, the latter two also being offered as non-dairy sorbets.

Each flavour possesses its own story and characters. Intermittent special flavor such as oreo yoghurt and caramel is also on offer. Two toppings amongst chocolate, fruity and caramel sauces, as well as candy and cookies, can be paired with the eyescream. You get to be part of the process of creating your own unique ice cream with the various toppings to go with the different ice cream flavours. Other products developed by the brand include the personalized KissMeStupid lollipops and gelato shakes.

As SPH Rewards subscribers, you get to purchase two complete packs at just $9.90 (usual price at $13.80). Take this chance to create your own couple ice cream as a memorable way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Valid till 15 February.

Furthermore, 20 lucky subscribers get to walk away with a complete pack worth $6.90 each. To participate, simply like SPH Rewards Facebook page, like and share this post and enter your particulars at www.facebook.com/sphrewards.

Good nourishment to the body

Since ancient times, generations of East Asians have sworn by the nutritional value of bird’s nest, made from the salivary secretion of Swiftlets. In their raw form, bird’s nests are triangular or bowl-shaped and come mainly from Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand or Malaysia.

They are carefully harvested from the birds’ natural habitat in caves or from man-made nesting houses near the coast. Often perceived as a gold standard in oriental nutrition, Bird’s nest is said to provide good nourishment to the body. ZTP is one of the largest suppliers of this wonder tonic in Singapore, with 40 outlets spread out across the island. Importing our products from Java and Sumatra, we are renowned for our quality and affordable prices. Our exclusive range of Little Swallow Bird’s Nest does not contain preservatives, coloring or stabilizers. Each piece is manually picked clean of feathers by hand and sterilized at high temperatures and pressure – allowing you to savour the taste of traditional goodness in individually vacuum-sealed bottles.

Commonly consumed as a double boiled soup, bird nest is a favorite choice for many people.

Besides our flagship product, ZTP is also well-known for our other proprietary TCM offerings, developed with formulations that have been researched and cultivated over many years. Our quality Australian canned abalone, Japanese scallop, American wild ginseng, Cordyceps and other herbs, are just part of our comprehensive product line for the general well-being of both the young and old. Now with Valentine’s Day just round the corner, our products will go a long way in renewing the old you, to enjoy that special and romantic date.

Our ZTP Exclusive Little Swallow Bird's Nest is now retailing at a discounted price of $42.80 for 8 bottles/30g each (normal price $70).

• Available at all outlets.

• For more information, please visit www.ztp.com.sg

• Promotion ends till 28th February 2017.

• Not applicable with other promotions or discount.

• While stocks last

Sweet dreams are made from sheets

Good bedsheets are hard to come by. When it’s good, it’s ridiculously expensive. When it’s inexpensive, it looks and feels cheap. It is frustrating looking for sheets that are not only affordable, but one with the right feel and comfort.

Decqoo.com was founded with a simple ambition: to make quality bedding products truly affordable without compromising style and quality. By selling directly online to consumers, Decqoo eliminates the cost of middleman and retail spaces, ensuring that consumers purchase nothing but the highest quality bed linens.

The home-grown lifestyle brand is offering an elegant, 1000-thread count bedding collection made of 100% Tencel. Tencel is created through the use of an award-winning closed-loop process that redirects waste back into production. This nanotechnology process makes Tencel ultra soft, smooth and comfortable. It has a silk-like surface that is great even for the most sensitive skin. You no longer need to worry about long hot nights as Tencel absorbs 50% more moisture than cotton while remaining dry on the surface.

We spend most of our best times in our perfect sanctuary, the bedroom. It is only right that you find the very best for this favourite space of yours.

Decqoo.com’s carefully curated Tencel bedding collection is available in 4 colours: Champagne gold, Crystal blue, Rose pink, and Space Grey. It comes in King, Queen, Super Single, and Single sizes and packaged in 2 sets: fitted sheet and quilt cover sets. These luxury sheets will be delivered to you in chic, eco-friendly bags.

If you are looking for ways to spice up your bedroom this Valentine’s Day, Decqoo.com is giving away 3 sets of their Rose Pink or Crystal Blue bedding sets (worth up to S$372). Decqoo.com will also be giving away 3 sets of 3-piece Hotel Grade Towels (worth S$59). To enter this contest, please visit www.facebook.com/sphrewards.

From now until 31 March 2017, decqoo.com is offering an exclusive discount of 15% to all SPH Rewards readers. Please use the promotional code SPHDQ15 upon checkout. Terms and conditions apply. DECQOO.COM Born online, we sell directly to you.