Star Trek continues to put its stamp on the philatelic world. Canada Post has just launched a collection of seven stamps, with five featuring the captains from each of the five Star Trek television series. They are shown with a key nemesis from the series. Another stamp is of the Galileo shuttle craft, which first appeared in the original series in 1966, while a holographic foil stamp in the shape of a "Borg" cube is another highlight.



