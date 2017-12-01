Sending a taste of home overseas

This Christmas, subscribers of The Straits Times stand a chance to win a surprise gift of local goodies for their loved ones abroad.

The Straits Times and homegrown snack company The Golden Duck are partnering to reward 50 ST subscribers by sending gift packages of local food products and other items to their loved ones who cannot be home this festive season.

To win a gift package, each worth $200, ST subscribers must take part in a contest to write the most heartfelt letter to a loved one who is overseas. The contest, held via the SPH Rewards app, opens today and closes on Dec 11.

Winners will get their letters printed and included in the gift package for their nominated recipient.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, says: "Through our online editions, The Straits Times helps many people stay connected to home even while they are abroad.

"We know that it's tough being away from family, especially during the holiday season. Which is why we are supporting this worthwhile effort to bring a bit of home to some of our readers who are away. We hope it will help spread some festive cheer during this season."

Each package will include The Golden Duck Salted Egg Potato Chips and Fish Skin, a limitededition The Golden Duck plushie, Super Coffee products, Prima Taste pre-packed pastes and instant laksa, Tong Garden snacks and a copy of 50 Things To Love About Singapore published by Straits Times Press.

JOIN THE CONTEST

• Download the SPH Rewards app. • Look out for the giveaway in the "Rewards" section. • Save the deal to your e-wallet. • Press the e-mail button on the Details page and write a heartfelt message to your loved one living overseas. • In the e-mail, include your name, contact number, address and postal code. Also include the name, e-mail address, country of residence, address and postal code of the person you wish to gift the package to. • Closing date for submission is Dec 11. Terms and conditions apply.

The items will be wrapped in a personalised Christmas gift sack from Gifts Less Ordinary, a luxury online marketplace selling specially curated gifts.

Co-founder and owner of The Golden Duck Jonathan Shen, 28, says one of the company's aims is to bring people closer through good food.

"Singapore food is a vital ingredient of its cultural identity. We hope these surprise packages containing local flavours can give overseas Singaporeans a taste of home and let them know their loved ones here are thinking of them this festive season," he says.