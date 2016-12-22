Richard Marx saves the day

SEOUL • American singer Richard Marx was Right Here Waiting to help when a drunk passenger turned abusive on a flight from Hanoi to Seoul.

The Right Here Waiting hitmaker was on Tuesday among those on the Korean Air flight who helped the flight crew, who tried to subdue the South Korean man, Yonhap News reported.

The 34-year-old passenger, said to be tipsy, allegedly hit another passenger in the face and assaulted the attendants.

Marx helped to tie him up with rope before police took him into custody when the plane landed in Seoul, according to Yonhap.

Marx, 53, was with his wife, TV presenter Daisy Fuentes, 50, who both posted photos of the incident.

On Instagram, she wrote that Marx was the first to intervene when the man, who was in a row next to theirs, started pushing the staff and pulling them by the hair.

On Twitter, the singer wrote that the all-female flight staff were "ill trained" and "ill-equipped" to handle the situation.

Yonhap said the commotion lasted two hours. Police said the man was booked on charges of violating the aviation security act and assault, Yonhap reported.

He was released but would be summoned for investigation later.

Marx performed at a Christmas concert in Hanoi on Monday night. Back home in Los Angeles, he wrote on Facebook: "No big 'hero' move at all. Just did what I would hope anyone would do in same situation."