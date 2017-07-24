Revamp for Beyonce wax figure at Madame Tussauds

NEW YORK • Even a dummy would have noted that the wax figure on display at Madame Tussauds was not Beyonce (left), her fans protested.

They were upset that a likeness of the superstar singer at the New York attraction was just too white.

The upshot, reported the New York Times, is that the wax figure has been given a makeover.

The original figure had wavy blonde hair and looked reportedly thinner and lighter skinned than the singer in real life.

Fans tweeted that the wax figure could have passed off as actress-singer Lindsay Lohan or singer Shakira.

The wax figure was removed last Thursday after the uproar.

Madame Tussauds said last Friday that the figure was back on display after adjustments were made to "the styling and lighting of her figure", but did not reveal more about the revamp.

The human Beyonce herself was in a party mood last Friday.

The 35-year-old, who recently gave birth to twins, was with sister Solange watching Missy Elliott perform at the Fyf Fest in Los Angeles.

Beyonce was spotted dancing animatedly on the side of the stage.