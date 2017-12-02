Renowned furniture brand Molteni&C opens flagship store here

Italian furniture company Molteni Group has partnered local luxury furniture retailer P5 to launch its flagship store here.

Spread across two levels, P5's 8,600 sq ft showroom in Mohamed Sultan Road will be home to the Molteni Group's flagship brands, Molteni&C and Dada.

From furnishings for kitchens to living rooms, the showroom boasts more than 70 different products - including side tables, sofas, chairs and storage systems - across the two brands.

Molteni&C and Dada furniture has had a presence here for the past 15 years, with the brands being carried by various retailers through the years. However, this is the first time the complete offerings of these brands are being made available here in one store, says Mr Calvin Ngo, vice-president of P5.

"We wanted to partner a brand that not only represents the true essence of Italian furnishing with great heritage, but to also provide an all-encompassing, one-stop solution for potential customers," he says.

The store officially opened on Thursday.

The Molteni&C and Dada brands feature products created by some of the most feted names in design, including Belgian designer Vincent Van Duysen, Italian designer Rodolfo Dordoni and Israeli designer Ron Gilad.

The latest Molteni&C collection, which was presented at prestigious furniture fair 2017 Salone Internazionale del Mobile in Milan, makes its South-east Asia debut at P5.

Shoppers can check out the Gliss Master series of wardrobes, the Anton bed and the dynamic VVD kitchen - all of which are designed by Van Duysen, whose kitchen line bagged him the Best Kitchen at the Elle Decoration International Design Awards in Milan this year.

The stackable Teorema shelves by Gilad and the Mayfair collection of dining and small tables and counter tops by Dordoni are also available here.

The current global economic climate may be fraught with uncertainty, but Mr Giovanni Molteni, corporate manager of the Molteni Group, is confident the products will do well here.

He says there has been a 40 per cent increase in demand for the group's products here between 2015 and this year.

This healthy growth rate can be attributed to customers becoming increasingly design-oriented, he says.

To ensure that high quality standards are maintained, all materials and resources for the group's products are "100 per cent Italian", and everything is made in Italy.

As the company believes in paying attention and care to details, Mr Molteni says he is not worried about current consumer trends which favour fast furniture. "It is not our competition at all," he says.

5 picks from the Molteni&C|Dada store



Teorema storage system. PHOTOS: MOLTENI&C|DADA



1 TEOREMA

$4,480 for three units

Teorema is a new storage system by Tel Aviv-born designer Ron Gilad, known for designs that are at once abstract and functional. Made of American walnut wood, which can withstand wear and tear well and age gracefully, with care, the Teorema can be used either as a single unit on its own or stacked in a linear or offset mode (above) to create night tables, chests of drawers or modular systems for the living area.

2 CAMDEN

$8,390

The Camden seating collection by Milan-born designer Rodolfo Dordoni, who has designed for many world renowned brands, includes sofas with backrests of varying heights and chaise longues.

The pieces are versatile and can be used to furnish gathering spaces, or create a cosy corner in a larger living room.

Featuring pressure die-cast aluminium frames that make for longlasting and extremely resistant products; as well as aesthetically appealing textiles, these Camden pieces blend ergonomics and elegance.

3 DADA VVD KITCHEN

From $40,000

Designed by acclaimed Belgian designer Vincent Van Duysen, Dada’s VVD Kitchen is a modern industrial kitchen that showcases his signature style of timeless simplicity.

The kitchen units feature generously sized pull-out trays and undertop trolleys, which increase storage capacity. Other highlights include built-in LED strips that illuminate work-surfaces and pivot hinges that allow for doors to open 180 degrees.

A variety of contrasting materials – stone, wood and lacquered finishes – are used, all of which create a functional yet stylish kitchen.

4 GLISS MASTER

From $14,000

Another masterpiece by Van Duysen, who was named Designer of the Year at the prestigious Biennale Interieur 2016, the Gliss Master series of wardrobes are beautiful and functional at the same time.

Glass doors and transparent glass side panels give rise to a sophisticated and aesthetically pleasing walk-in closet

5 D.156.3

$7,620 for normal standard fabric

Designed by Italian Gio Ponti, who is considered one of the most influential design visionaries of the 20th century, the D.156.3 armchair has asolid American walnut or black semi-matt lacquered frame.

Exclusively remade by Molteni&C, the re-issue of this classic piece mirrors Ponti’s original design.

The chair is assembled and papered by hand, and wiped with aniline – an organic compound – dyes.

The backrest comprises crisscrossed elastic straps which support a soft, quilted cushion.