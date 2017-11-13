Radio DJ Melody Chen gives birth to twins

SINGAPORE - The radio DJ would like to make an announcement.

One FM DJ Melody Chen, 40, has given birth to twins - a boy and a girl.

She and her husband, actor Randall Tan, 43, revealed the happy news only recently, reported Young Parents magazine.

The twins - Reuben Michael and Maegan Riley - were born prematurely several weeks ago.

"Reuben and Maegan decided to pop out to see the world several weeks in advance and it was truly a dramatic and harrowing experience trying to save them," Chen posted on Facebook.

She had an emergency C-section delivery at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, with the twins later transferred to Singapore General Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

"Thank God for the swift medical team at Mount Elizabeth Hospital as well as all the amazing and dedicated angels at SGH's NICU ward, the twins are finally now stable and slowly progressing day by day," Chen added.

"Randall and I are counting down the days to their homecoming before Christmas," she said.

The couple married about nine years ago.

Chen had a miscarriage in 2012 and an in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) attempt did not work.