Prince Harry to wed Meghan Markle: 9 things about the soon-to-be royal

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, are engaged, Kensington Palace announced on Monday (Nov 27).

The pair will wed in spring next year.

Here are 9 things to know about Ms Markle, the woman who made the prince's heart sparkle.

1. She's from across the Atlantic Ocean

Just like Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton who married into the royal family, Ms Markle is a commoner with no royal ties.

However unlike the Duchess, Ms Markle is not British.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Ms Markle is the first American since 1937 to marry into the British royal family.

Wallis Simpson married Prince Edward in June 1937.

2. Familiar face on TV



Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle in the television series Suits. PHOTO: DIVA UNIVERSAL



Ms Markle acts in the American legal drama Suits, playing the role of paralegal Rachel Zane.

The show premiered in 2011, and it was announced at the start of this month that Ms Markle will be leaving after seven seasons.

She has also appeared in episodes of TV series such as Castle, Fringe and 90210, and taken roles in movies such as Horrible Bosses and Remember Me.

Ms Markle was also a briefcase girl on gameshow Deal Or No Deal.

3. She won't be a princess

The title of "princess" applies to those born into the royal family.

When Prince Harry and Ms Markle get married, they will be made a duke and duchess, just like Prince Harry and his wife Kate when they wed in 2011.

The dukedom to be awarded to Prince Harry is expected to be Sussex, which has been vacated since 1843.

This would mean Ms Markle will become Her Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

4. Meghan is not her first name

Ms Markle's real name is Rachel, just like her character on Suits.

Her full name is Rachel Meghan Markle. However, it has never been confirmed whether she chose to go by her middle name, or if Meghan is a stage name she adopted.

5. Prince Harry won't be her first husband

Ms Markle was married to film producer Trevor Engelson for two years.

The pair wed in September 2011 in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, but later got divorced for reasons unknown.

That Ms Markle was seeing Prince Harry was first reported in October last year. In November last year, in an unprecedented statement from Kensington Palace, Prince Harry confirmed that he was dating the American actress as he hit out at the "wave of abuse and harassment" she had suffered due to media scrutiny.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. PHOTO: REUTERS



She made her first appearance as royal girlfriend in May this year when she attended a charity polo match featuring the prince.

6. Who will be her bridesmaids?

Speculation has already begun over who will be holding the train of Ms Markle's dress on the big day.

Names of some potential candidates are already making the rounds. They include:

Serena Williams - The tennis star met Ms Markles in 2014, and the pair hit it off immediately.



Tennis star Serena Williams at the 2016 US Open. PHOTO: AFP



According to Ms Markles, their conversation did not involve tennis nor acting, but was "about all the good old fashioned girly stuff".

Jessica Mulroney - The Canadian fashion stylist is the daughter-in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. Ms Markle and she met when the former moved to Canada to film Suits. Ms Markle hired her as a stylist back in 2014.

Misha Nonoo - One of Ms Markle's close friends, fashion designer Ms Nonoo may - yes, yes - be the one by her side come spring.

It has been said that it was she who introduced Prince Harry and Ms Markle last year.

Lindsay Roth - Ms Roth and Ms Markle met in literature class at Northwestern University, and have been close friends since then.

In fact, the soon-to-be royal was the maid of honour at Ms Roth's wedding last year.

Benita Litt - Ms Markle is godmother to the two daughters of Ms Litt, founder of bag company Legend of Lido based in Venice Beach.

She even helped the Litts decorate their Christmas tree last year.

Millie Mackintosh - The former Made in Chelsea star is one of Ms Markle's go-to workout buddies.

The pair hung out at Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire, last year, with Ms Markles posting a photo of them on Instagram with the caption: "The best afternoon with Millie Mackintosh. So proud of you darling."

7. There's some-Tig else about her

In 2014, Ms Markle created a lifestyle website called The Tig, which covered food, travel, fashion, among other topics.

She shut it down in April this year,

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig," she wrote in a farewell note on the page.

She said The Tig began as a passion project, but grew into a community of inspiration, fun and support, that had brightened her days.

"Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything."

8. A Heads Up on her favorite smartphone app

Everyone has apps on their smartphones, and a soon-to-be royal is no different.

Her favourite app is Heads Up, a game in which you hold the device to your forehead and guess the word or phrase being described by other players before time runs out.



Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle during a photocall after announcing their engagement at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace. PHOTO: EPA



She should have no problem fitting in with her new in-laws then.

The queen and co are said to play a paper version of the game called "Who am I?" frequently.

9. She knows calligraphy

Ms Markle has amazing or should we say, re-Markle-ble, handwriting.

She worked as a freelance calligrapher for Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana, and credits handwriting classes back at school for her skill.

She also wrote celebrity wedding invitations. Among her clients? Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke, during his wedding to ex-wife Paula Patton.